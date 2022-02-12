Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

In other news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $32,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $1,047,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,340.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

