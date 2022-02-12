FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968,566 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.61% of FS KKR Capital worth $38,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

