FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,549,744 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 124,877 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of FuelCell Energy worth $37,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $4.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 4.60. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FCEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

