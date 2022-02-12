Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Shares Down 3%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) dropped 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.19). Approximately 36,452 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 75,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.70 ($1.23).

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.99. The firm has a market cap of £295.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 131.57.

Get Funding Circle alerts:

About Funding Circle (LON:FCH)

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platforms originate small and medium enterprises loans through asset management companies, government-backed entities, public and private funds, individuals, banks, other institutional investors, national entities, and retail investors, as well as provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.