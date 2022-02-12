Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Shares Down 3%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) dropped 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.19). Approximately 36,452 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 75,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.70 ($1.23).
The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.99. The firm has a market cap of £295.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 131.57.
About Funding Circle (LON:FCH)
