FY2021 EPS Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Boosted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.06) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.11). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACAD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

ACAD stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average is $19.98. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $52.12.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,518,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,932,000 after acquiring an additional 657,142 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,843,000 after acquiring an additional 761,973 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,256,000 after acquiring an additional 750,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

