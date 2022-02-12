FY2021 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.73. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Newmont from C$64.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.56.

TSE:NGT opened at C$81.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$76.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Newmont has a one year low of C$66.25 and a one year high of C$90.94. The company has a market cap of C$64.79 billion and a PE ratio of 25.12.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

