FY2023 EPS Estimates for Kforce Inc. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Kforce in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $4.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.23.

Get Kforce alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $70.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.12 and its 200 day moving average is $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.16. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after acquiring an additional 180,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 24,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 6,056.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.