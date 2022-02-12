FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.96 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.89. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $65.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $68.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.96, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 32,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,427,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,251,000 after purchasing an additional 221,828 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,578,000 after acquiring an additional 902,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 687,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,855,000 after acquiring an additional 37,458 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,999. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

