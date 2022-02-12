FY2024 EPS Estimates for Lexington Realty Trust Increased by Analyst (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lexington Realty Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.80.

LXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

LXP opened at $15.37 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

