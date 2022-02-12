GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

