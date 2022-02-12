GamerCoin (GHX) Hits Market Capitalization of $20.49 Million

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. GamerCoin has a total market cap of $20.49 million and $291,999.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GamerCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00044827 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.12 or 0.06897717 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,369.75 or 0.99809579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00047426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00049517 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006350 BTC.

GamerCoin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 848,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 401,335,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

