Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,317 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 11.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 15.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 25.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTES. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

