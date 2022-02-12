General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 42,626 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $943,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $96.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.08. General Electric has a 52 week low of $88.05 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $106.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

