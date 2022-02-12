Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $865.08

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 865.08 ($11.70) and traded as low as GBX 860 ($11.63). Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at GBX 869 ($11.75), with a volume of 27,013 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 865.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 874.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.18.
Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile (LON:GSS)
