Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $443.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will post sales of $443.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $466.26 million and the lowest is $419.50 million. Gentex reported sales of $483.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 32,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.89. Gentex has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

