Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Genuit Group to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 630 ($8.52) to GBX 740 ($10.01) in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Genuit Group alerts:

GEN stock opened at GBX 528 ($7.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 583.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 643.31. Genuit Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 527 ($7.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 806 ($10.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 34.74.

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.