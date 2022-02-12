Genuit Group (LON:PLP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $567.00

Genuit Group plc (LON:PLP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 567 ($7.67) and traded as high as GBX 582 ($7.87). Genuit Group shares last traded at GBX 567 ($7.67), with a volume of 261,641 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 567 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 536.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33.
About Genuit Group (LON:PLP)
Read More
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.