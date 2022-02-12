Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Arcosa worth $39,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Arcosa by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arcosa by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Arcosa by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.45. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $51.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

