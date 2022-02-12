Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,883,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Liberty Latin America worth $37,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 73.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.