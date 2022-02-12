Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.78% of NanoString Technologies worth $38,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 425.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,000.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $366,581.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 10.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $46.25. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.35 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.