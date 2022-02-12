Geode Capital Management LLC Has $37.57 Million Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,263,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Shaw Communications worth $37,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 482,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after acquiring an additional 71,175 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 79.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,166 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 328,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

NYSE SJR opened at $29.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.68. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $30.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0791 per share. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJR. CIBC upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.