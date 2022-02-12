Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,545 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $38,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,696,000 after acquiring an additional 129,489 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 593,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,888,000 after acquiring an additional 109,340 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 410,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,144,000 after acquiring an additional 46,771 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,709,000 after acquiring an additional 47,120 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.25.

Shares of LGND opened at $120.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $183.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.68. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.