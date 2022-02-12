Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Shares Down 3%

Giga Metals Co. (CVE:GIGA)’s stock price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 225,524 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 286,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$27.37 million and a PE ratio of -8.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
About Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Giga Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.