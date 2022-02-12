Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Shares Down 3%

Giga Metals Co. (CVE:GIGA)’s stock price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 225,524 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 286,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$27.37 million and a PE ratio of -8.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Giga Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel and cobalt sulphide deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Turnagain property comprising 71 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 38,000 hectares located in the Liard Mining Division of northern British Columbia.

