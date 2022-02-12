Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GJNSY shares. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 846. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

