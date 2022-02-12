Glazer Capital LLC Cuts Stake in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of TCV Acquisition worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCVA opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

