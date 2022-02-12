Glazer Capital LLC Has $167,000 Stock Position in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Frontier Acquisition worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRON. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $146,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000.

NASDAQ FRON opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.78.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

