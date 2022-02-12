Glazer Capital LLC Sells 4,400 Shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU)

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in LMF Acquisition Opportunities were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Get LMF Acquisition Opportunities alerts:

OTCMKTS LMAOU opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39. LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU).

Receive News & Ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.