Glazer Capital LLC Sells 7,234 Shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,234 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger by 48.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger by 4.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger by 1.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 786,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger by 110.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 96,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 50,972 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS BRPMU opened at $10.14 on Friday. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

