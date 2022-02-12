Glazer Capital LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Environmental Impact Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Environmental Impact Acquisition by 64.9% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,792,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 705,357 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Environmental Impact Acquisition by 6,130.7% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 674,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 663,346 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the second quarter worth $6,327,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Environmental Impact Acquisition by 109.9% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 414,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 217,041 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,434,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENVI stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $10.12.

In other news, Director Matthew Alan Walker bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

