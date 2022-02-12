Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.00. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 1,777 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.28% of Glen Burnie Bancorp worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.