Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

GMRE stock opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $18.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 546.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

