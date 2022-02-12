Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Global Payments updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.450-$9.670 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.45 to $9.67 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,151,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

Get Global Payments alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.69.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.