Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Stake Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,692,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,799 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Globant were worth $475,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam acquired a new position in Globant during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Globant by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globant during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Globant during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.90.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $249.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.89 and its 200-day moving average is $285.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 120.48 and a beta of 1.53. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $191.92 and a 12-month high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

