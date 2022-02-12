Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,327 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 5.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMED opened at $69.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $84.23.

GMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.07.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

