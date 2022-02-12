Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 154,260 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 902.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,260 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Morphic worth $9,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 8.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 5.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MORF stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.99. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MORF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company.

