Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 67,030 Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $10,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 232,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BPMP. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.12.

Shares of NYSE BPMP opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $19.37.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 129.02% and a return on equity of 59.72%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is a boost from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.29%.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

