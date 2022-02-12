Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 24,329 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BMI. Maxim Group upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $101.68 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.55 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

