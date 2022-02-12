Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 897,320 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $9,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,774,000 after buying an additional 1,261,346 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,762,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,785,000 after buying an additional 1,257,304 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,957,000 after buying an additional 528,714 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,292,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,729,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,738,000 after purchasing an additional 345,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $142,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $76,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,780. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.74. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

