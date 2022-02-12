Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,977 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of frontdoor worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in frontdoor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in frontdoor by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in frontdoor by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in frontdoor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 132,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in frontdoor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Get frontdoor alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FTDR. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.84. frontdoor, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.