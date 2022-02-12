Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 182.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,970 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of Dine Brands Global worth $10,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 15.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,784,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,934,000 after purchasing an additional 235,653 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 100.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 229,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,174,000 after buying an additional 114,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,968,000 after buying an additional 101,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,897,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,315,000 after buying an additional 99,055 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3,125.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 71,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIN shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.70.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $76.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.06. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.38 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.66.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

