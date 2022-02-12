Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.36% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II worth $10,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLV. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter worth about $3,860,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter worth about $1,447,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter worth about $5,790,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter worth about $2,191,000. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWLV opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

