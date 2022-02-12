Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $9.63 Million Stock Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.96% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $9,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 91.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 66.6% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen cut Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 25.72%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,784.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.