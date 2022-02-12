Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $9.77 Million Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,880 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Energizer worth $9,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 1,537.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Energizer in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Energizer in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

