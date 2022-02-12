Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $10,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,276,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 242,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.12.

NYSE BPMP opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 59.72% and a net margin of 129.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 99.29%.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

