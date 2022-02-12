Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 445,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,488 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $10,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 64.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Livent in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LTHM. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Shares of LTHM opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $33.04.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

