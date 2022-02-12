Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 12,780 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of OLO worth $10,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in OLO by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in OLO by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in OLO by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

OLO opened at $16.83 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OLO news, insider Nithya B. Das sold 18,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $484,392.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $231,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,015 shares of company stock worth $4,522,172.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

