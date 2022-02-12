Goodyear Tire & Rubber Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 45,481 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 439% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,438 call options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,188,127.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.