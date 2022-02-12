Gordon Haskett Downgrades Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) to Accumulate

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was downgraded by Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $90.00. Gordon Haskett’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CTRN. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.25.

Shares of CTRN opened at $43.57 on Thursday. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.06.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Citi Trends news, CEO David N. Makuen acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.22 per share, with a total value of $80,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $108,752.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,350 shares of company stock worth $233,444 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 89.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Citi Trends by 408,145.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,517,000 after acquiring an additional 408,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the second quarter worth about $394,000.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

