Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.82. 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 738,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The stock has a market cap of $666.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

