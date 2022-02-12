Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 166.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,354 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP opened at $168.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.79. The company has a market capitalization of $233.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.80.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

